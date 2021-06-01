Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Solidify Their Rekindled Relationship During Latest Outing

✖

If there were any doubts as to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's rekindled romance, the two have put those rumors to rest in the latest set of photos of the couple. The Hustlers star was seen snuggling up with her ex as they went for a romantic dinner date on Memorial Day. In the set of photos seen on Page Six, the couple can be seen holding each other as they walked inside Wolfgang Puck's new restaurant in West Hollywood.

At one point, photographers caught Lopez with her head rested against Affleck's chest. The two eventually took a step back from the PDA, opting to simply hold hands as they made their way inside the restaurant. The couple reportedly arrived together in Affleck's car, and there seems to have been a third person on the outing with them. The date night serves as the first time the two have been spotted together since their trip to Miami. Affleck returned to LA earlier to be with his family, but Lopez chose to stay a little while longer. She eventually came back to Hollywood after spending an evening with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck cozied up to each other in LA. pic.twitter.com/ePS5xJIDRN — bennifer tea (@jloaffleck) June 1, 2021

Affleck and Lopez, who were previously engaged in the early 2000s, started dating each other again in April of this year following the "On the Floor" singer's public split from Alex Rodriguez. Her engagement to the former MLB player reportedly fell apart due to rumors that he was stepping out on their relationship with Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy.

Though Lopez seems to have moved on pretty quickly, at least her ex isn't too down in the dumps over the breakup. Sources close to Rodriguez previously shared with the outlet that he's not "in a world of pain" over their split. “He’s been spending time with his family and concentrating on the Timberwolves deal. He’s concentrating on his kids and the team. That’s it," they said.

“I am about to step into a new beginning in my life,” Rodriguez previously said of his mental state via Instagram story. “Anything that doesn’t serve me is clearing out of my life. New energy is emerging. New levels are unlocking for me mentally, physically, and spiritually. I am remaining patient and know that this new phase of my life is coming.”