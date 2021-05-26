Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Are Reportedly 'Excited' to See Where Their Relationship Goes

✖

More than a decade after they called off their relationship, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are rekindling their romance, though they are taking things slow. As photos continue to emerge of the pair enjoying some quality time with one another following Lopez's split from Alex Rodriguez, a source close to the couple confirmed they are dating and are looking forward to seeing what comes next for them.

Speaking with Us Weekly, an insider said Lopez and Affleck "are full-on dating and very happy together." While neither of the stars has confirmed their relationship publicly, the source claimed they "are both very happy with each [other] and are excited to see where the relationship goes." The source's remarks are similar to those of another insider who said earlier this month that the Hustlers actress and Argo director are currently just "going with the flow" and enjoying "being together without any pressure. They really like this low-key, romantic and sexy vibe they’ve got going on."

Lopez and Affleck were first spotted together in late April, just days after the singer and Rodriguez called of their years-long engagement. Affleck was seen visiting Lopez in Los Angeles, and sources said they had several "friendly" visits. They later traveled together to Montana. According to Us Weekly's source, "it was Ben's idea to go to Montana, a place he absolutely loves, and they had a wonderful time there just snuggling up and being together without any pressure."

Since that trip, the paid have been spotted several more times, most recently in Miami, Florida. Over the weekend, photos were published showing Affleck standing behind Lopez on a staircase, with another image showing the pair standing together in a balcony. One eyewitness even claims the pair shared a kiss during a workout at the gym.

Lopez and Affleck first met while working on their film Gigli in 2001. They went on to film Jersey Girl together in 2002. When they first met, Lopez was married to husband Chris Judd, though following their divorce in 2003, she went public with her relationship with Affleck. Affleck proposed to Lopez in November 2002, and just days before their wedding in December of that year, the couple called off the ceremony. Just a month later, it was confirmed they had split. In the years since their split, Us Weekly's insider said they "have always remained close friends and that is the basis for their relationship. They both respect and trust each other. Ben and Jen are also very attracted to one another.'