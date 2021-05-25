Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Spotted Kissing in Recent Outing

✖

Amid rumors of their rekindling relationship, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reportedly showcased a little PDA during their recent trip to Miami, Florida. A month after speculation first surfaced that the former couple were reigniting their flame following Lopez's split from Alex Rodriguez, the pair are said to have “shared a kiss” as they fit in a workout on May 24.

After Affleck flew to Miami over the weekend to meet up with Lopez, the two were spotted by an eyewitness hitting the gym at Anatomy Miami Beach looking "madly in love." That eye witness, who was at the gym at the time, told In Touch Weekly that the pair seemed to be "picking up where they left off in their relationship years ago." The singer and actor were famously engaged in 2003 before breaking things off in 2004. After they "walked in separately," Lopez and Affleck reportedly "did two different workouts with different trainers." At one point, they "even shared a kiss on the gym floor," and the eye witness described their interactions as "super playful with each other between sets." After they worked up a sweat, the duo "left together."

At this time, neither Lopez nor Affleck have commented on their relationship status or rumors that they have rekindled their relationship. According to one source who spoke to Us Weekly, the pair does not want to "jinx anything" by putting a label on things. The source said that "when the time is right and assuming things continue to evolve romantically between them, likely a month or two, the'’ll probably go Instagram official or step out hand in hand at a restaurant somewhere."

While they may not be ready to publicly confirm anything, it is no secret that they have been spending plenty of time together since Lopez's split from Rodriguez, whom she had been with for four years. The singer and former MLB player announced on April 15 that they were officially calling off their engagement, explaining that they are "better as friends." Later that month, Lopez and Affleck were first spotted together in Los Angeles, and sources said they had several "friendly" visits. In early May, the pair took a trip to Montana together. Affleck owns a home in the state and a source said the pair "spent several days together." According to one source, Lopez and Affleck are currently just "going with the flow" and enjoying "being together without any pressure. They really like this low-key, romantic and sexy vibe they’ve got going on."