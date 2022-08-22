Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Second Wedding: All the Details From the Private Ceremony

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's wedding in Las Vegas may have been modest, but the Hollywood power couple had more celebrating to do. The couple, their family, and friends gathered at Affleck's Riceboro, Georgia estate for a star-studded ceremony. Lopez. 53, and Affleck, 50, married in Vegas on July 16, just over a year after they rekindled their romance and 18 years after they called off their first engagement. The lavish Georgia ceremony on Aug. 20 was the complete opposite of the low-key trip to Vegas that made their union official. In her email on the wedding, Lopez said it was "exactly" what they wanted. "Stick around long enough and maybe you'll find the best moment of your life in a drive-through in Las Vegas at twelve-thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love drive-through, with your kids and the one you'll spend forever with," Lopez wrote in July. "Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things – and worth waiting for." Although the Las Vegas ceremony was perfect, Lopez and Affleck clearly still wanted to celebrate their love with family. Their children joined the couple as they walked down the aisle, with Lopez wearing an extravagant custom Ralph Lauren gown. Here's what we know so far about the wedding.

Affleck's brother Casey Affleck missed the ceremony (Photo: Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Amazon Studios) One notable absence was Affleck's brother Casey Affleck, whom he directed in Gone Baby Gone. A TMZ videographer spotted Casey in Los Angeles, but the famously private actor didn't give a clear response. He mumbled when asked about his brother's wedding, appearing to say he "fell asleep." The Daily Mail reports that Casey had "prior parental commitments" in Los Angeles. Casey has two sons with his ex-wife, Summer Phoenix. prevnext

Famous collaborators were there, but no exes (Photo: Rich Fury/WireImage/Getty Images) Affleck and Lopez invited many of their famous collaborators and friends to the wedding. Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, were reportedly there, alongside Kevin Smith and his wife, Jennifer. Affleck's William Morris Endeavor agent Patrick Whiteshell was there, as was Lopez's friend Leah Remini. Author Jay Shetty officiated the wedding. Affleck's first wife, Jennifer Garner, was not there. Lopez's exes – Marc Anthony and Diddy – also skipped the nuptials. Affleck and Garner are parents to three children, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Sam, 11. Lopez and Anthony are parents to 14-year-old twins Max and Emme. They were reportedly at the wedding. prevnext

Lopez's dress was a custom Ralph Lauren design See Jennifer Lopez's extravagant wedding dress from second Ben Affleck ceremony https://t.co/Ft5OjxYPeH pic.twitter.com/qCuMBcH5js — Page Six (@PageSix) August 21, 2022 Before the wedding, sources told Page Six that Lopez was expected to wear a custom Ralph Lauren dress made in Italy and Vogue is expected to publish photos of the dress. Lopez has a long relationship with the designer, recently wearing Ralph Lauren during the 2021 Met Gala. Lopez wore Alexander McQueen and Zuhair Murad gowns on the weekend she married Affleck in Vegas. prevnext

The wedding happened at Affleck's 87-acre estate on Hampton Island Preserve 🎥| Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were seen sharing a kiss this morning before their wedding! (August 20, 2022) pic.twitter.com/EvlRaDk5K5 — Bennifer Updates (@BenniferUpdates) August 20, 2022 The wedding ceremony on Saturday was part of a three-day celebration in Georgia. They married at Affleck's 87-acre compound on Hampton Island Preserve, where white was the dominant color of the day. Affleck even wore a white tuxedo. Jay and Silent Bob stars Jason Mewes and Smith posted a photo showing themselves and their wives also wearing all white to the ceremony. prevnext

Affleck's mother was reportedly rushed to the hospital before the wedding This picture from Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's wedding is living in my mind rent free. pic.twitter.com/YAuXtEkAxQ — Soum_designs 💍| HALFTIME on NETFLIX (@SoumDesigns) August 21, 2022 Affleck's mother, Christopher Anne Boldt, was hospitalized on Friday, before the wedding. An ambulance was seen in photos taken outside Affleck's estate. Boldt reportedly fell from a dock and was taken to a hospital in nearby Savannah. She wasn't in the hospital long, as photos showed her leaving the building in a wheelchair, reports PEOPLE. prevnext