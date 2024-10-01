How Matt Damon Feels About Jennifer Lopez Amidst Ben Affleck Divorce

Matt Damon will never turn on his best friend, Ben Affleck, regardless of his personal relationship with his estranged wife, Jennifer Lopez. A new report from Life & Style Magazine says the actor has been dealing with Lopez trying to persuade him to see his side of things amid their split, but Damon won't budge. "Matt's loyalty to Ben is unshakable," the source says.

"It's important to her to stay in good graces with Ben's friends, even after the breakup, but Matt has never been close with J. Lo and is firmly on Team Affleck, no matter how hard she tries to get on his good side," the source adds.

Affleck and Damon co-produced Unstoppable, which stars Lopez. The Selena star and Damon ran into one another at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in early September and reportedly had an extensive conversation, as reported by PEOPLE. Affleck was not at TIFF for the premiere or subsequent after party.

"Jen and Matt began talking and had a long, deep conversation," the source told the outlet, adding that they laughed and spoke more seriously, and for several minutes, and clasped hands as they talked to one another.

The premiere marked Lopez's first major public appearance after she filed for divorce Affleck on Aug. 20 after two years of marriage. The filing came on what would have been the anniversary of their Georgia wedding ceremony.

Though Affleck and Lopez's divorce was initially said to be contentious, they've since been spotted together sharing a smooch, holding hands, and spending time with each other's kids.

Affleck reportedly wanted out of the marriage due to differing lifestyles. Sources say Lopez desperately tried to save the marriage to no avail, and filed for divorce as a last resort. Affleck has long struggled with alcohol dependency, something his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, has supported him through. He reported prefers life outside of the spotlight, while Lopez's celebrity remains at a high.