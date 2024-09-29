Jennifer Garner Reportedly Receiving Slew of New Movie Offers — Here's Why

Garner is getting a boost in her career thanks to her critically acclaimed work in a recent film project.

Jennifer Garner may be getting a career boost. Aside from her various projects she's working on, such as films, commercials and other passion projects, a source tells Life & Style Magazine that the actress has several movie roles she's being offered. And it's all reportedly due to her role in Deadpool & Wolverine, where she revived her famous Elektra character to critical acclaim.

"Jennifer Garner expected Deadpool & Wolverine to be a hit, even a sizable one, but she didn't expect it to completely turn her career upside down," the source says, "but that's exactly what has happened. She's a real movie star again."

She first landed her superhero role in Elektra,starring as the titular character opposite future hubby Ben Affleck's Daredevil, in 2003. They later wed in 2005 after Affleck split from then-fiance, Jennifer Lopez. After a decade and three children, Garner filed for divorce. He reconciled with Lopez in 2021, and they wed in 2022.

Lopez filed for divorce this summer on what would have been the second anniversary of their lavish ceremony held at Affleck's Georgia estate. Affleck and Garner remain close friends and co-parents, and while some speculate that they'd reconcile, she's reportedly happy with her beau, John Miller.

Garner has been in the spotlight more amid Affleck's divorce, but she's focused on motherhood and her career, and not the tabloid fodder. And it's seemingly paying off.

"It's been a surprise," the source added of Garner's career resurgence, "but it's been a welcome one because Jen has wanted to get back into the action movie game in a serious way and somehow….Jen has her choice of cool parts now that even a year ago were out of her reach. It's a very happy time because of that, and Jen worked hard to get to this moment."