Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Relationship Timeline, From Their Reunion to Their Wedding

As Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck settle into married life, the couple are reportedly forgoing plans to move into a new shared mansion as of now and will be shacking up in Lopez's home. They've been searching for a new home since becoming engaged again, but TMZ reports they've opted to instead remodel Lopez's Bel Air home, which she's owned since 2016. The remodel will take some time, at least a year, according to sources close to the couple. The media outlet previously reported they moved into James Packer's $60 million Beverly Hills mansion at the start of the summer, but they will only be renting it until the remodel is complete. Affleck also listed his home for $30 million.

Their whirlwind reunion came nearly 20 years after they first began dating. The Hollywood it couple were together from 2002 to 2004 and were engaged to marry the first time around. But their booming careers and media interference drew them apart. They reconnected after Affleck and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner split, and Lopez and MLB star Alex Rodriguez called off their engagement. Just three months after confirming their engagement, the two secured their marriage license in Las Vegas on July 16. On July 17, they exchanged vows in a ceremony said to be extremely intimate, with just their loved ones present.

"It was super, super small. They just wanted to be married so they got married," an insider told PEOPLE. A selection of photos and videos were e-mailed to fans subscribed to her newsletter On the JLo. "We did it!" the email is titled. She included photos of her dress, Affleck's tux, and other photos of the newlyweds smiling together. Their five children were together.

This is Lopez's fourth marriage. She was previously married to Ojani Noa, Chris Judd, and Marc Anthony. Lopez and Anthony have two children, twins Max and Emme. Affleck and Garner have three children together. While they've been married before, it's clear they believe they've found "the one" in each other.