Ben Affleck's Mother Reportedly Rushed to Hospital Ahead of Jennifer Lopez Wedding

Ben Affleck's mother was reportedly rushed to the hospital on Friday after falling from a dock at her son's home in Georgia. The accident comes hours ahead of Affleck's second wedding ceremony at the property this weekend.

According to Page Six, photos captured an ambulance departing the property with Affleck's mother inside. Earlier reports indicated the injured might have been a kid due to the ambulance's destination at St. Joseph Candler children's hospital in Savannnah.

According to sources with The Daily Mail, Christopher Anne Boldt fell from the dock and cut her leg, requiring her swift exit to the hospital for care. Lopez and Affleck both followed close behind and were photographed at the hospital.

Photos shared by The Daily Mail show Affleck and Lopez outside of the hospital, with the Batman v Superman star smoking and hanging around outside. The outlet notes that the rehearsal dinner was set for this evening, with the wedding ceremony planned for Saturday and a family barbecue on Sunday.

Page Six adds that the ceremony will be officiated by celebrity life coach Jay Shetty, following his work with Lopez during the promotion for her film Marry Me in February. Shetty had Lopez on his podcast, On Purpose, and was then invited to officiate four weddings the singer put together for the PR stunt.

Affleck and Lopez are already officially married, surprising most of the globe by heading to Las Vegas in July and tying the knot in a special, personal way that was far different than what was in the works during their first relationship.

The Georgia nuptials will be a more traditional affair, with friends and family in attendance. Page Six reports that Lopez will walk down the aisle in a custom Ralph Lauren gown, making it her third dress after the Zuhair Murad wedding gown and the Alexander McQueen simple dress that she had saved for years. Despite being a simpler style, the dress still cost $5,175 when she first picked it up years ago.