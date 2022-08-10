Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Level up After Wedding With Major Development

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez will eventually move in together, as they have chosen Lopez's longtime Bel-Air home as their base of operations as a married couple. However, the home Lopez has owned since 2016 is now under renovations, so they are calling billionaire James Packer's estate home for the time being. The news comes after Affleck listed his Pacific Palisades home.

Sources close to Affleck and Lopez told TMZ they decided to move into Lopez's home, which is undergoing a massive remodeling effort. This could take a year or more to complete. In June, they moved into Packer's $60 million Beverly Hills estate, which they are rending until the renovations are complete.

On Tuesday, TMZ reported that Affleck put his Pacific Palisades mansion up for sale with a $30 million asking price. Affleck bought the house in 2018 for $19.25 million. It includes seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms. There are 13,500 square feet of living space, as well as a massive pool and spa on the property. Santiago Arana and Amir Mostame of The Agency have the listing.

Affleck and Lopez married in Las Vegas on July 16, about four months after they got engaged and over a year after they rekindled their romance. The two were famously engaged in 2002 and 2003 before breaking it off in January 2004 under an unrelenting media spotlight.

"We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient. Exactly what we wanted," Lopez wrote in an email to fans after the news broke. She later wrote that the marriage was the "best possible" nuptial they could imagine. "One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible, and one another) at very, very long last," Lopez wrote.

Lopez's home won't need space for just herself and Affleck. Lopez is mom to twins Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Affleck has three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, daughters Violet and Seraphina, and son Samuel.

Lopez recently celebrated her 53rd birthday with the launch of her new JLo Body skincare products. She promoted the product launch with a scantily-clad commercial. However, Lopez told PEOPLE that Affleck loves her no matter what she's wearing on her skin.

"He is like, 'I like you when you have nothing on. No hair on, no makeup on, just you in your own skin," the Hustlers star said. "He really appreciates that. And that makes me feel really confident and beautiful. Someone can see the essence of who you are and just the skin that you're in and that I take care of that and that he appreciates that. That makes me feel really beautiful too."