Jennifer Lopez Seemingly Hints at Taking a Break From the Industry

Jennifer Lopez has seemingly hinted at plans to take a break from the entertainment industry, following her marriage to Ben Affleck. According to Yahoo! News, Lopez shared some life updates in a recent On the JLo newsletter, seemingly indicating that she might be taking a step back to focus more on her "personal life" and family. "It's super important for me, especially now, to prioritize my personal life and not just my work life. When I had kids 14 years ago was when I started thinking differently," the singer wrote.

"Things changed for me. Little by little, my perspective has turned into a healthier work-life balance," Lopez added. Her focus on motherhood is very understandable, but its also clear that her new marriage is part of the shift in her direction. "Now that I'm getting married, it's about my family first and foremost," she confessed. "It's about having enough time to be the woman, the mother, the partner and the person that I need to be for the important people in my life. It must be a very special project if it's going to take time away from my family."

Lopez and Affleck first dated in the early 2000s, after meeting on the set of the 2001 film Gigli. Dubbed "Bennifer," the couple's relationship was the subject of countless headlines and heavy media scrutiny, which led to paparazzi and tabloid reporters following them around quite frequently. They split up in 2004, with Lopez later explaining that the constant press coverage was a big part of why Affleck wasn't comfortable continuing their relationship.

After their split, Lopez went on to marry and have two children with singer Marc Anthony. She later split from Anthony in 2011, and then began an on-off relationship with Casper Smart, her former backup dancer. Affleck also tied the knot, marrying actress Jennifer Garner. The couple shares two daughters and one son. In 2018, Garner and Affleck split, with the Gone Girl star being romantically linked to several different women over the past few years, including Ana de Armas, his co-star in the Hulu thriller film, Deep Water.

Lopez began dating former New York Yankees player Alex Rodriguez in 2017. The pair became engaged in 2019, but their nuptials were postponed twice. In April, the now-former couple announced they had split. "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," read a joint statement they issued.

"We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects," the statement continued. "We wish the best for each other and one another's children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support." Lopez and Affleck rekindled their romance in the wake of her split from Rodriguez, dating for a little over a year before saying their "I Do's" in Las Vegas on July 16.