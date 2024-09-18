Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Divorce Still on Despite Recent PDA

There will be no Bennifer 3.0. Despite the estranged couple recently getting cozy and sharing some PDA, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are not reuniting. After months of rumors that their two-year marriage was over, Lopez filed for divorce in August, on the two-year anniversary of their second wedding celebration that took place in Georgia. They'd been separated since April and spent the summer in different parts of the world, with Affleck in California, and Lopez in Europe and New York. But the Selena star and The Accountant star were recently spotted on a lunch date after reports surfaced that their divorce was at a standstill due to them refusing to communicate with one another.

A source tells PEOPLE the former pair had a friendly lunch with their kids."They are still moving forward with the divorce" and "working out financial details amicably," the source says. "They all came together for a fun lunch so the kids could hang out." The source says the former blended family dined at the Polo Lounge inside the Beverly Hills Hotel.

The source added: "A divorce is never easy," and "the kids always got along and have fun together. It makes [Lopez] happy seeing the kids happy together. Happy kids are her priority."

Lopez recently attended the Toronto International Film Festival, her first public appearance since her divorce filing. While there, she attended the premiere of Unstoppable. A source revealed she "was happy to be in the spotlight again because of work. She's so over all the attention on her personal life," that source added. "The film festival truly uplifted her. She was excited to focus on work again."

Rumors of a split began in March when Lopez attended the 2024 Met Gala solo. Sources claimed Affleck was busy working. As for why they split, a source says it's due to lifestyle differences.