Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Second Wedding: Who Attended the Wedding, and Who Skipped It

As fans wait for official photos from Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's big wedding ceremony. More reports about the starstudded event have been released. The second ceremony took place on Saturday, Aug. 20 at Affleck's estate in Savannah, GA. It's the same location their 2004 nuptials were scheduled to take place before they split the first time around. But as fate would have it, they exchanged "I Dos" at the location surrounded by the color white in front of a slew of celebrity guests.

Entertainment Tonight reports the event was star-studded. Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, were spotted the day before in Georgia for the extravagant shindig. Page Six obtained photos of the couple. Affleck and Damon have been friends for over 40 years, even starring in the critically acclaimed Good Will Hunting together in 1997. Speaking of their friendship in 2016, Damon said at the time: "I've known him for 35 years, and we grew up together. We were both in love with the same thing – acting and filmmaking. I think we fed on each other's obsession during really formative, important years and that bonded us for life."

Also in attendance was filmmaker Kevin Smith and his wife, Jennifer. The podcast host and author Jay Shetty officiated the ceremony. Affleck's agent at William Morris Endeavor, Patrick Whitesell and his wife, model/actress Pia Miller, were also in attendance. And of course Lopez's longtime BFF Leah Remini is said to have been there.

Missing in action were all of their exes. Affleck's ex-wife Jennifer Garner was not in attendance. Neither were any of Lopez's famous exes including Diddy, or ex-husband Marc Anthony – the latter of which is the father of Lopez's twins. Affleck's brother Casey was also absent.

This is Lopez' fourth marriage. For Affleck, it's the second.