Casey Affleck Reveals Why He Didn't Attend Brother Ben's Wedding to Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez married earlier this summer, in a sweet Las Vegas ceremony, but the couple just said their I Do's again in a lovely Georgia wedding. However, one family member was noticeably absent: Affleck's young brother Casey. Now, the Ain't Them Bodies Saints actor has revealed exactly why he didn't attend his brother's wedding.

TMZ caught up to Casey, in L.A. on Saturday morning, as the star was going about some errands and picking up coffee. When asked why he wasn't attending the wedding, Casey offered little response, but seemed to say that he "fell asleep." The videographer appeared surprised at the answer, so they tried asking again, but Casey offered little in the way of a coherent response. Before ending the encounter, Casey replied "Thank you dude" to the cameraman, and then shut his car door.

Notably, on Friday before the nuptials, Affleck's mother had to be rushed to the hospital after a fall caused her to cut her leg. She was taken away by ambulance, with both Affleck and Lopez following to the hospital. Reports have indicated that the ceremony went on as planned on Saturday.

Lopez and Affleck first dated in the early 2000s, after meeting on the set of the 2001 film Gigli. Dubbed "Bennifer," the couple's relationship was the subject of countless headlines and heavy media scrutiny, which led to paparazzi and tabloid reporters following them around quite frequently. They split up in 2004, with Lopez later explaining that the constant press coverage was a big part of why Affleck wasn't comfortable continuing their relationship. After their split, Lopez went on to marry and have two children with singer Marc Anthony. She later split from Anthony in 2011, and then began an on-off relationship with Casper Smart, her former backup dancer.

Affleck also tied the knot, marrying actress Jennifer Garner. The couple shares two daughters and one son. In 2018, Garner and Affleck split, with the Gone Girl star being romantically linked to several different women over the past few years, including Ana de Armas, his co-star in the Hulu thriller film, Deep Water. Lopez began dating former New York Yankees player Alex Rodriguez in 2017. The pair became engaged in 2019, but their nuptials were postponed twice. In April 2021, the now-former couple announced they had split.