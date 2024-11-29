Ben Affleck Reunites With Jennifer Garner at Thanksgiving Event

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck reunited on Thanksgiving for a good cause. The two ex-spouses attended a charity event in downtown Los Angeles and helped feed hundreds for The Midnight Mission. The duo’s three children — Violet Anne, 18, Seraphina Rose, 15, and Samuel, 12 — also attended.

Wearing hairnets and aprons that read, “I heart the Midnight Mission,” Garner and Affleck — as well as Sarah Paulson — posed for photographs at the annual Thanksgiving Street Fair, which boasted “live music, celebrity appearances, and the distribution of hygiene items to our homeless guests,” according to the mission’s website.

A source told PEOPLE that Garner and Affleck “truly enjoy giving back to their community and cherishing quality time together as a family.”

The event saw a heavy celebrity presence, including Dancing With the Stars pro Sasha Farber and his Season 33 partner, Jenn Tran.

The Midnight Mission, which is centered in the Skid Row area of downtown Los Angeles, has a tradition of recruiting volunteers to help serve thousands of free meals on Thanksgiving.

Garner and Affleck were married for 10 years before splitting in 2015 and finalizing their divorce three years later. They appeared in good spirits as they joined the organization’s CEO, David Prentice, for a photo shared by the shelter on Instagram.

“Today, we were honored to have Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner join us at The Midnight Mission for Thanksgiving! Their kindness, warmth, and dedication brought so much joy to our Skid Row community,” the shelter captioned the post. “Thank you, Ben and Jennifer, for serving meals and sharing smiles on this special day. Your compassion reminds us all of the true meaning of Thanksgiving—coming together to support one another.”

Affleck told PEOPLE in 2020 that he first learned about The Midnight Mission through a parent at one of his kids’ schools and has supported their efforts since then. “I found that I get a lot out of giving a little bit of my time to other people. I don’t know that it helps them or not, but I know it’s helpful to me,” he said at the time.

“It’s easy to sort of throw up your hands and say there’s nothing you can do,” he added, “but the truth is there are people who want to make their lives better, who are struggling, who need help and who you can benefit by even doing a little bit, giving little bit of money or a little bit of time. It’s just a really powerful thing to be able to connect with people.”

This was Affleck’s first Thanksgiving since his ex-wife Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce in August after less than two years of marriage.