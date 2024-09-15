'Basketball Wives' Star Gets Married in Intimate Paris Ceremony Ahead of Husband's Jail Time

Jennifer Williams is a married woman again. The Basketball Wives star, 48, wed Christian Gold, 30, in an intimate ceremony in Paris. Several celebrities and influencers, including radio personality Angela Yee, and reality television producer Carlos King, were in attendance and shared snaps of the multi-day festivities on their Instagram Stories. It appears the ceremony took place outdoors, with Williams dressed in a pink gown and veil. Other looks for the celebrations included her sparkling in silver and white ensembles for various events.

Outside of dinners and cocktails, there were some major karaoke moments. Political activist Tamika Mallory shared a video of Williams performing and flashing her massive engagement ring and wedding band.

The ceremony comes less than a week after Gold was arrested for violating probation. Prosecutors say he traveled to Switzerland and Italy with Williams in July without permission. He revealed in an interview with King's podcast that he has a year left on his probation. Their travels were chronicled on social media. Their relationship has been chronicled on a YouTube channel, as well as in this season of the VH1 reality series.

Gold spent 30 months in prison on a false imprisonment charge. He also reportedly had to pay $250k in restitution to his victim, which he admits is an ex of his, along with follow a no-contact order. Gold maintains his innocence.

Williams has ben married once previously. The first four seasons of the show chronicled her dwindling marriage to retired NBA player, Eric Williams. The two were married in July 2007 before Williams filed for divorce in 2011, citing irreconcilable differences. Eric's infidelity and distance in the marriage was a storyline. In one scene, he violently tossed a drink in Jenifer's face after a verbal altercation. In the divorce she sought alimony and a division of assets. The two didn't have a prenup or any children.