Jennifer Lopez’s Ex Ojani Noa Blames Diddy for Their Divorce

Jennifer Lopez’s first ex-husband, Ojani Noa, says another one of her exes, Sean “Diddy” Combs, is partly to blame for their split. In a recent appearance on the Spanish program Despierta America, the former restaurateur spoke about his short-lived marriage to the Lopez from 1997 to 1998. Lopez and Combs dated from 1999 to 2001. When asked about the divorce, Noa said, “Part of that divorce was Diddy’s fault.”

Noa claimed: “When Sony came and paid her the millions she got, there was Puffy [Combs], who was going to be one of the producers of several tracks on the first album ‘On The 6.’ That’s where the deception, the lies, the separation started.”

Noa says he wasn’t able to keep up with everything due to him and Lopez living on different coasts and having busy careers. “I was in Los Angeles opening my restaurant and she was between Miami and New York working on the album,” he explained. “When I could, I would go to be with her. There, in that distance, in that separation, was where the deception started.”

Noa previously told outlets his marriage ended due to Lopez’s rise in Hollywood, and her infatuation with romance. “Jen loves being in love, but she’s been engaged six times. Ben [Affleck] is husband No. 4,” Noa told the Daily Mail in August 2022 after Lopez and Affleck got married. “I was husband No. 1, and she told me I was the love of her life. When we lay in bed on our wedding night, she said we would be together forever.”

Noa continued: “We fell in love when she was already famous. But during our marriage she became a megastar. For years it was too painful to talk about. I wanted to lie low and live my life. But when I saw she got married to Ben, who is a good guy, the feelings came flooding back.”