Jennifer Lopez Strips Bare for 53rd Birthday Following Wedding to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is sitting on top of the world at the moment. Not only is she still celebrating her wedding to Ben Affleck just one week ago, but now she's celebrating a birthday and the launch of JLo Body skincare products. To promote the launch and her birthday on social media, Lopez stripped down to her bare essentials.

"We give all this care and attention to the skin on our face, but we sometimes neglect the body. It was important to me to create a skincare routine for the body to address its specific and unique needs, and we started with the booty," Lopez wrote in the caption. She added that because it was her birthday, she was giving away a special sample of her "booty balm" to fans.

The global superstar turns 53 and currently is enjoying a combo honeymoon/birthday escape with her refurbished husband and their kids. The real question isn't what's next anymore it seems, it's more about does it ever end? Given the way the world is going and the prevalence of doom scrolling, Bennifer needs to hold tight to their smile.

As for JLo Body, the booty balm normally runs for around $65 and there are other products already out for fans to check out. Lopez spoke with PEOPLE about the brand and the launch campaign, which was shot entirely in the nip, as seen above.

"We already have some amazing products targeting tightening and firming for the face, so a product for the body that addressed those same issues was a natural next step for us," Lopez tells the outlet. "It was also the body part that our consumers wanted a targeted treatment for, and they couldn't find it on the market."

Lopez continues by explaining the scientific process behind the creation of the specific formula for the product featuring her name, ensuring it works. "We're not just taking a random cream and slapping my name on it," she continues. "It works."

Of course, she had to share how Affleck feels about how she looks and how her skin is holding up at 53. "He is like, 'I like you when you have nothing on. No hair on, no makeup on, just you in your own skin,'" she tells PEOPLE. "He really appreciates that. And that makes me feel really confident and beautiful. Someone can see the essence of who you are and just the skin that you're in and that I take care of that and that he appreciates that. That makes me feel really beautiful too."