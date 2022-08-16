Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck to Have Wedding Celebration This Weekend

A month after Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in Las Vegas, the pair are set to hold a wedding celebration in Georgia. While they eloped the first time around, their friends and family are expected to be a part of their next celebration, per Page Six. Their Georgian celebration will reportedly take place at Affleck's estate in Riceboro.

Shortly after Lopez and Affleck wed in Las Vegas, it was reported that they were going to have a larger celebration in Georgia. Page Six reported that their next celebration has been put together by Colin Cowie, an event planner to stars such as Oprah Winfrey and Michael Jordan. The celebration will take place over the upcoming weekend and will last three days. A source said about the event, "It's going to be all about J.Lo. Ben wants all of the focus to be on her for their big day." The event will begin on Friday with a rehearsal dinner, with the actual ceremony taking place a day later. On Sunday, the couple will hold a barbecue and picnic for all of their guests.

For the ceremony, Lopez will reportedly don a Ralph Lauren wedding dress that was made in Italy. As for who will attend the three-day celebration, numerous celebrities are expected to make the trip to Georgia for Affleck and Lopez's wedding. According to Page Six, the guest list includes Matt Damon, Drea de Matteo, Jimmy Kimmel, and, of course, Affleck's younger brother Casey Affleck. TMZ originally reported in mid-July that Affleck and Lopez wanted their wedding celebrations to continue in Georgia. Before they eloped in Las Vegas, they visited the Justice League star's Riceboro estate, which is an hour outside of Savannah, to plan the event. His residence boasts three bedrooms, five bathrooms, and 6,000 sq. ft. of space for guests to party the night away.

Lopez and Affleck surprised fans in July by announcing that they tied the knot a few months after their engagement. The "Let's Get Loud" singer opened up about their nuptials in her On the JLo newsletter, telling her fans, "[We] stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world. Behind us two men held hands and held each other. In front of us, a young couple who made the three-hour drive from Victorville [California] on their daughter's second birthday — all of us wanting the same thing: for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage."