Ben Affleck’s Ex Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Touching Thoughts on Jennifer Lopez Romance

Gwyneth Paltrow has built a reputation out of getting along with her exes, and she continues to wish them well publicly. The latest object of her benevolence is Ben Affleck, whom she dated off and on from 1997 to 2000. Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have made quite a splash after rekindling their relationship and made their red carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival in support of Affleck’s film The Last Duel. Lopez’s stylist Mariel Haenn shared photos of the couple looking glamorous and in love on Instagram, and Paltrow decided to weigh in with a kind quip.

“Okay, this is cute,” she commented. Paltrow and Affleck co-starred in Shakespeare In Love and Bounce together over the course of their relationship, and she has spoken about their breakup in the past. “He’s super intelligent and really, really talented and he’s funny,” she said of Affleck during a 2015 appearance on The Howard Stern Show. “But he wasn’t in a good place in his life to have a girlfriend.”

Sources close to the reunited couple told In Touch Weekly that Affleck is “more than ready” to propose to Lopez and pick up their engagement right where they left off over a decade ago. How exactly he’ll pull off the grand gesture is the only question left.

“Their relationship is moving fast. Jen is excited about starting a life with Ben and planning a wedding,” an insider said. They even said that Affleck and Lopez’s respective families are prepared for the merge, saying: “All the kids have met each other, and everyone seems to get along.” Affleck and Lopez were engaged for a while in the early-2000s and always remained cordial to each other afterward. Affleck went on to have children with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner — 15-year-old Violet, 12-year-old Seraphina and 9-year-old Samuel. Lopez had twins Maximilian and Emme with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. They are now 13 years old.

So far, Affleck and his representatives have not responded to journalists’ requests for comment on the proposal rumor, but sources say there is no denying his intensity. They said: “he’s fallen back into Jen’s whirlwind lifestyle,” and it’s “only a matter of time” before he gets down on one knee. “He’s all in,” a source said simply. Previous reports have indicated that Lopez feels much the same way, so Affleck’s chances seem good. Lopez has said yes and accepted a ring from him once before.