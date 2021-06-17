Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals the 1 Movie From Her Entire Career She Can Watch

✖

Like many stars, Gwyneth Paltrow doesn't like watching herself on the big screen, but there is still one movie she will revisit: Wes Anderson's The Royal Tenenbaums. During a 20th anniversary screening for the film as part of the Tribeca Film Festival in New York, the Goop founder explained why that film remains so special to her. In a previous interview, Paltrow said she feels sick whenever she sees one of her films, but she feels very differently about the quirky 2001 comedy.

The Royal Tenenbaums was Anderson's commercial breakthrough, featuring an all-star cast playing the titular family. Paltrow starred as Margot, who was adopted by Royal (Gene Hackman) and Etheline (Anjelica Houston). In the movie, Margot is cheating on her husband Raleigh (Bill Murray) with her friend Eli (Owen Wilson), while her adoptive brother Richie (Luke Wilson) has a crush on her. During a virtual panel after the outdoor screening, Paltrow said the film remains close to her heart because her late father, Bruce Paltrow, visited the set.

"I have a memory of my dad visiting," Paltrow shared, reports USA Today. "He came the day that we did a scene where I'm getting off the bus and Richie's picking me up, and my dad was there. It was a very special day. I also really hate, hate, hate seeing myself in a movie ever and it's kind of like the only scene that I can watch of myself of my whole career."

One other great memory Paltrow shared involved the scene in the ice cream parlor with Gene Hackman. "Doing that was really like a partner highlight for me, to do that scene with him, even though he was a little intimidating. He was sweet to me and that was really special," she recalled.

Paltrow spends most of her time today focused on her Goop lifestyle brand, although she did recently star in The Politician, co-created by her husband, Brad Falchuk. In an interview with Harper's Bazaar in January 2020, Paltrow said she comes close to vomiting whenever she sees one of her films. "I gag. I hate it," she said. She also believes that the acting bug will never bite her again.

"When I was acting I really burned myself out. When the flywheel kicked in, I was doing three to five movies a year," she said at the time. "I really got to the point where even the little things, like sitting in the van going to set, getting your makeup touch-ups, and everything—I really don’t know that I can bear it."

While there is at least one movie starring herself she can watch, Paltrow told Shop TODAY with Jill Martin that her daughter Apple, 17, has not seen any of her movies. She thinks her son Moses, 15, might have seen the Iron Man movies, in which she plays Pepper Potts, but she is sure Apple "has never seen me in a movie." Apple "thinks it's weird if I'm onscreen," Paltrow added.