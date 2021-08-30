Ben Affleck Is 'More Than Ready' to Propose to Jennifer Lopez

✖

Insiders say that Ben Affleck will likely be proposing to Jennifer Lopez very soon. Sources close to the reunited couple told In Touch Weekly that Affleck is "more than ready" to propose to Lopez and pick up their engagement right where they left off over a decade ago. How exactly he'll pull off the grand gesture is the only question left.

"Their relationship is moving fast. Jen is excited about starting a life with Ben and planning a wedding," an insider said. They even said that Affleck and Lopez's respective families are prepared for the merge, saying: "All the kids have met each other, and everyone seems to get along." Affleck and Lopez were engaged for a while in the early-2000s and always remained cordial to each other afterward. Affleck went on to have children with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner — 15-year-old Violet Anne, 12-year-old Rose Elisabeth and 9-year-old Samuel Garner. Lopez had twins Maximilian David and Emme Maribel with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. They are now 13 years old.

(Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

So far, Affleck and his representatives have not responded to journalists' requests for comment on the proposal rumor, but sources say there is no denying his intensity. They said: "he's fallen back into Jen's whirlwind lifestyle," and it's "only a matter of time" before he gets down on one knee.

"He's all in," a source said simply. Previous reports have indicated that Lopez feels much the same way, so Affleck's chances seem good. Lopez has said yes and accepted a ring from him once before.

Affleck and Lopez first dated from 2002 to 2004 after meeting while filming Gigli together in 2001. The couple was a fan-favorite and tabloid sensation, dubbed "Bennifer" in one of the first celebrity couple nicknames ever to stick. They co-starred in the movie Jersey Girl (2004), and Affleck appeared in Lopez's "Jenny From the Block" music video.

Lopez and Affleck became engaged for the first time in November of 2002 and scheduled their wedding for September of 2003. At the time, they postponed the wedding with just four days' notice, saying they wanted to avoid "excessive media attention" according to a contemporary report by PEOPLE.

Affleck and Lopez broke up officially in January of 2004, and both were honest about the heartbreak of the situation. They both spoke positively of each other when asked and remained friends. When they first rekindled their relationship earlier this year, it appeared at first that they were doing so just as platonic friends.