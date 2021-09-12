Ben Affleck Forced to Confront Man at Airport While Leaving Venice Film Festival With Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez couldn’t escape from Venice without some strange fan incident. A day after making their red carpet debut as a revived coupling, Affleck and Lopez had a close encounter with an aggressive fan at the Venice airport, leading to the Argo director getting a bit handsy.

Affleck and Lopez were making their way to the airport Saturday when a gentleman approached him in an attempt to take a photograph. The brief encounter sparked the couple’s security to jump into action, though not until Affleck had to put his hand on the man’s chest and push him away. The photos over at PEOPLE feature the bearded man leaning in and attempting to take a selfie with the star.

The man was corralled away from the stars and dressed down by security. Affleck and Lopez continued on their way. It was a major weekend for the revived couple, making their first red carpet appearance together since the ill-fated premiere of Gigli in 2003. The couple’s first relationship came to an end shortly after, but things seem to be on far more stable ground today.

According to PEOPLE, the couple is madly in love with each other and “in it for the long run,” which is all anybody can hope for in this crazy world. According to sources, Lopez and Affleck are “madly in love” and consider each other “the loves of each other’s lives.”

Their return as a couple was preceded by several offshoots, including a high-profile relationship between Lopez and Alex Rodriguez that ended amid cheating allegations and Affleck’s marriage to Jennifer Garner amid his own battles with personal demons.

Friends and family are all saying the same thing for Affleck and Lopez, noting that they are happy to see both make their way back to each other after so long. Matt Damon, Affleck’s longtime friend and writing partner, has been quoted during promotion for Stillwater that he’s “so happy” for Affleck.

“He’s the best. He deserves every happiness in the world,” Damon said, according to PEOPLE. “I’m glad for both of them.” Even Affleck’s old ex Gwyneth Paltrow is fond of the couple, calling them “cute” in a photo from this weekend’s red carpet appearance.