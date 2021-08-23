Jennifer Lopez Reportedly Wants Alex Rodriguez to 'Move On' Amid Her Ben Affleck Relationship

✖

Jennifer Lopez reportedly wants Alex Rodriguez to "move on," amid her relationship with Ben Affleck. According to In Touch, a source close to the singer says that the Justice League star "is her everything now," and that she wants things to be fully "over" between her and Rodriguez. Apparently, per the insider, things are just not moving as fast as Lopex would like.

"A-Rod can’t take a hint," the insider said. "She gets that she and Alex were together for five years, that they planned to marry and everyone was rooting for them, but it ended. It’s over. It’s done." The source went on to say, "[J. Lo] wants him to move on. She wishes him well." Notably, the insider added that Lopez is also working toward severing ties with Rodriguez on various business deals they had in the works prior to their split.

Ben Affleck with Jennifer Lopez today in LA. [8/21/21] pic.twitter.com/uNfEPYDqP8 — Best of Affleck (@bestofaffleck) August 22, 2021

Lopez and Affleck rekindled their romance in the wake of her split from ex-fiance Alex Rodriguez. The two first dated in the early 2000s, after meeting on the set of the 2001 film Gigli. Dubbed "Bennifer," Lopex and Affleck's relationship was the subject of countless headlines and heavy media scrutiny. They split in 2004, with Lopez later explaining that the constant press coverage was a big part of why Affleck wasn't comfortable continuing their relationship.

After their split, Lopez went on to marry and have two children with singer Marc Anthony. They split in 2011 and Lopez began an on-off relationship with Casper Smart, her former backup dancer. Affleck also tied the knot, marrying actress Jennifer Garner. The couple shares two daughters and one son. In 2018, Garner and Affleck split, with the Gone Girl star being romantically linked to several different women over the past few years.

Lopez began dating Rodriguez in 2017. The pair became engaged in 2019, but their nuptials were postponed twice. In April, the now-former couple announced they had split. "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," read a joint statement they issued.

"We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects," the statement continued. "We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."