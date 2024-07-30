Ben Affleck Buys New House — Without Wife Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck is getting some new digs, and he's doing it alone. PEOPLE reports that the former Batman actor has bought a new house without his wife, Jennifer Lopez.

Earlier in July, Affleck and Lopez put their shared Beverly Hills mansion up for sale, listing it at $68 million. Now, Affleck is reportedly dropping $20 million on a 5-bedroom estate that closed escrow earlier this week. PEOPLE previously spoke with celebrity realtor Josh Flagg — who is not associated with either of the homes — and he revealed that the estranged couple publicly listing their Beverly Hills home for "relatively close to what they paid for it" was a sign that "they really want to move the property."

"With that said, I'm also going to take [a guess] that they're not going to walk out of this making money," the Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles star added. "They're going to either break even or take a small loss."

(Photo: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

Lopez and Affleck first dated in the early 2000s, after meeting on the set of the 2001 film Gigli. Dubbed "Bennifer," the couple's relationship was the subject of countless headlines and heavy media scrutiny, which led to paparazzi and tabloid reporters following them around quite frequently.

They split up in 2004, with Lopez later explaining that the constant press coverage was a big part of why Affleck wasn't comfortable continuing their relationship. Lopez and Affleck began dating again in mid-2021 and finally said their "I do's" in two separate ceremonies over the summer of 2022.

Over the past several weeks, there have been rumors that Affleck and Lopez are on the outs, with at least one source claiming that divorce is "imminent" for the pair. At this time, neither have made any public statements confirming the end of their marriage, though we do know that they did not spend their second wedding anniversary together.