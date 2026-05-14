Netflix Ending Popular Show After Upcoming Season

After a successful run, Netflix is giving its final verdict on The Lincoln Lawyer, announcing that the popular drama series will end with Season 5.

The upcoming fifth season of the Manuel Garcia Rulfo-starring series from A+E Studios based on the books by Michael Connelly will be its last.

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Considering that CBS, the show’s original network, scrapped it a month and a half into the pandemic back in 2020, The Lincoln Lawyer has had a very respectable run on Netflix.

Co-showrunners and executive producers Ted Humphrey and Dailyn Rodriguez addressed the decision in a statement, promising fans “the satisfying finale Mickey Haller deserves.”

The Lincoln Lawyer. Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller in episode 409 of The Lincoln Lawyer. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

“All good things must come to an end, but thankfully sometimes how they come to an end is up to us. From the very beginning, the mission was always not only to tell the story of Mickey Haller and his compatriots, but also to give that story a proper conclusion,” they began.

“And while it is of course bittersweet, it’s also an amazing opportunity to bring this adventure to a close and perhaps chart a new course for some of our characters into the future.

“We are immensely grateful to Netflix and A+E Studios for the opportunity to land this plane the right way. But most of all, we are grateful to the fans all around the world for watching and supporting the show. We promise you, we are right now building a final season that will provide the satisfying finale Mickey Haller deserves. We can’t wait to share it with you!”

Joining the final season of The Lincoln Lawyer are Nate Corddry (The Testaments), Tricia Helfer (Battlestar Galactica, Lucifer), Amy Aquino (Bosch), Angela Trimbur (Search Party), Elpidia Carillo (Blue Beetle) and Keir O’Donnell (High Desert).

The newcomers join series regulars Rulfo, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, Angus Sampson and Cobie Smulders. Previously announced new Season 5 guest stars are Chris Diamantopoulos, Corbin Bernsen, Diane Guerrero, Iker Garcia, Patty Guggenheim, Richard Cabral, Steve Howey, Teresa Maria, and returning recurring guest stars include Neve Campbell, Krista Warner, Angelica Maria, and Gigi Zumbado.

In the fifth season, which is inspired by the seventh book in the series, Resurrection Walk, Mickey Haller’s (Rulfo) world is upended when his long-lost half-sister Emi (Smulders), pleads with him to free a wrongfully convicted woman. The deeper he digs, the more nefarious the forces against him become.

Production on Season 5 of The Lincoln Lawyer is currently underway in Los Angeles. A premiere date has not yet been announced.