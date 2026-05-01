Why Tom Hanks’ Son Chet Hanks Is Living in a Trailer Park in Nashville

Chet Hanks is embarking on a whole new lifestyle.

The Running Point star, 35, revealed on Tuesday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that he’s been living in a Jayco Eagle RV in a “trailer park” after moving to Nashville to pursue his country music career with his band Something Out West.

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Actor Chet Hanks during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, April 26, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)

“I didn’t want to get an apartment because I literally just got a condo in L.A. and I furnished it,” said the son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson. “I didn’t want to do that again, and I didn’t want to furnish it. So I was, like, staying in Airbnbs and hotels, and that gets really old because I just like having my own space.”

Chet said when he took a recent trip to Carmel-by-the-Sea in California, he stayed in an Airstream trailer and “really loved it,” which inspired his latest lifestyle change. “I was like, ‘Man, I want one of these…’ So I did. I got a trailer,” he shared.

Chet isn’t quite “there yet” with an Airstream, but he said he’s “really happy” with his Jayco Eagle, which has “everything” he needs. “

“I got my kitchen. I got, you know, a walk-in shower,” he explained. “That’s a big deal with trailers, if it’s a walk-in shower, because sometimes they combine the toilet and shower. It’s called a wet bath.”

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While he’s loving his new minimalist lifestyle in the trailer park, he did note there was a bit of a difference between him and his new neighbors, as he’s “probably the youngest person in the trailer park by like 30 or 40 years.”

“It’s not what you think, you know?” he added of trailer park life. “You think, oh, you’re gonna live in a trailer park. It might be a little sketchy. It might be a little dangerous. It’s all just, like retirees, you know? Great people.”

Asked by host Jimmy Fallon if he was taking advantage of everything the park had to offer, Chet answered, “I do have a campfire outside of it. I have a fire pit and I have used it. But most of the time, I just do exactly what I do at home, which is just stay inside and lay in bed and watch Netflix and things like that.”