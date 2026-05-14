CBS News Cameraman Has ‘Medical Emergency’ During Live Newscast

CBS News released an update after a camera operator suffered a “medical emergency” live on air Wednesday night during the CBS Evening News with Tony Dokoupil.

Dokoupil interrupted a live report from Taiwan when a crew member seemingly collapsed in front of him. The report was airing live in advance of President Donald Trump’s state visit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Thursday.

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“And finally tonight from Taiwan, as President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping prepare to meet, we will hear a lot about American decline and the rise of a powerful new China,” the 45-year-old anchor began his segment.

It was at that point he veered off-script, asking, “Is he OK?”

Yikes: The 'CBS Evening News' in Taiwan — not Beijing due to reported visa issues — ended on a bizarre and premature note as someone off-screen collapsed in some sort of medical emergency pic.twitter.com/XHP0KFrLUQ — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 13, 2026

The feed immediately cut away from the live shot as a commotion could be heard on set. After several seconds of dead air, Dokoupil told viewers, “We’re going to take a quick break. We have a medical emergency here.”

“We’re calling a doctor,” Dokoupil told someone off-camera.

The feed then cut to reporter Matt Gutman in New York City, who explained to viewers what was happening. “I’m going to sign off for Tony Dokoupil who has been reporting in Taiwan,” Gutman told viewers. “We’re going to go to break. We’ll be right back!”

In an update later on Wednesday, CBS News confirmed the camera operator was OK. “Tonight during the final segment of CBS Evening News, our cameraman on set suffered a medical emergency. Thankfully, he’s okay and recovering,” the statement on Twitter reads.

Many social media users sent well wishes to the camera operator. “So good to hear! We were worried watching the quick cutaway,” one person replied to the statement. “That is great news. Thinking of him,” someone else said. “Glad to hear he’s okay! I know it was scary for everyone,” another replied.