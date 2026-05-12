Beloved TV Sitcom Star Dead at 89: Co-Stars Mourn Elsie Kelly

The TV comedy world recently mourned the death of a beloved figure.

Actress Elsie Kelly recently passed away, agent Michelle Sykes told The Sun. Kelly was 89.

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“She (Elsie) passed away peacefully, after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family on 21st April 2026 at the age of 89,” Sykes’ statement read. “With a career spanning decades across television, theatre, and film, she most recently became a household name through her work on Benidorm. Her unmistakable charm, sharp timing and gentle humour made her a fan favourite.”

Elsie Kelly as Noreen in ‘Benidorm’ (Credit: ITV)

As Sykes noted, Kelly’s biggest mark on the medium of television came with Benidorm, the hotel sitcom that aired on ITV from 2007 to 2018. Kelly played vacationer Noreen Maltby, the mother of Geoff (Johnny Vegas).

The sitcom has been rumored for a revival in recent years, but discussions have faced some setbacks. If Benidorm does return, it will sadly be without Kelly playing Noreen.

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Kelly’s filmography also includes the soap opera Crossroads (as well as a couple episodes another mainstay soap, Coronation Street). She also appeared in the children’s TV shows The Famous Five and Harry and the Wrinklies.

In Skins, a show very much not for children, she appeared on one episode in the fitting role of “Lovely Old Lady.”

Elsie Kelly’s Benidorm Co-Stars Speak Out on Her Death

Vegas spoke out in reaction to the death of his on-screen mom, writing: “A more generous, talented, funny, kind and hard grafting soul as an actor you could ever hope to meet. Elsie was a Mother figure to me, on and off screen. and guided me through many highs and lows whilst overseas together. When I say Elsie was loved by all, it is a wonderful fact, not merely an apt comment to make during such sad times.

“I had many young actors over the years saying to me ‘I worked with your Mum,’ Elsie touched and guided so many careers and crammed more into her 89 years than anyone else I’ve known in this profession. When not giggling poolside, she was in her hotel room, putting together her next musical line-up for many a Liverpool theatrical production. Elsie made going into work a true joy, in fact, it was more like playtime, and our time together, something to truly treasure. Bless you my other Mum, and thank you for the endless joy you brought into so many of our lives.”

Crissy Rock, who played Janey York on Benidorm, also issued a tribute in response to the sad news.

“So sad to hear of the passing of Elsie Kelly,” Rock wrote, via Instagram. “We shared so many wonderful memories filming Benidorm, moments I’ll always treasure. She was an absolute joy to work with and brought so much warmth and laughter wherever she went. I was so touched that she came to see me on tour a couple of times recently at St Helens Theatre Royal – it meant a lot. Thinking of her family and all who loved her. She’ll be deeply missed.”