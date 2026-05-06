Huge Update on ‘Hocus Pocus 3’

It’s time to get out your broomsticks and Black Flame Candles.

E! News has confirmed that Hocus Pocus 3 is in development.

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Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy will once again be reprising their roles as witches Winifred, Sarah, and Mary Sanderson, respectively. In 2023, less than a year after Hocus Pocus 2 premiered on Disney+, Disney announced that a third film was in the works, but there weren’t any other details. Parker then revealed during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live in July that they “would like to do it” and they’ve “been having some conversations.”

Kathy Najimy as Mary Sanderson, Bette Midler as Winifred Sanderson, and Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanderson in HOCUS POCUS 2, exclusively on Disney+. Photo by Matt Kennedy

Also starring Omri Katz, Thora Birch, Vinessa Shaw, and Jason Marsden, Hocus Pocus was released in July 1993 and followed a villainous comedic trio of witches who are inadvertently resurrected by a teenage boy in Salem, Massachusetts, on Halloween night. While the film, directed by Kenny Ortega, only made $53.2 million at the box office, it’s considered a cult classic. Midler, Parker, and Najimy reprised their beloved roles as the Sanderson Sisters for the sequel, which was released in September 2022 on Disney+ and took place 29 years after the events of the first film.

While it’s now confirmed that a third movie is in development, there isn’t much known about it. Midler, Parker, and Najimy are expected to return, but it’s unclear if anyone else from the original cast will join them. It’s also unknown if sequel stars Whitney Peak, Belissa Escobedo, and Lilia Buckingham will return, but it can be assumed that whatever happens, the Sanderson Sisters will continue running amok.

Kathy Najimy as Mary Sanderson, Bette Midler as Winifred Sanderson, and Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanderson in Disney’s live-action HOCUS POCUS 2, exclusively on Disney+. Photo by Matt Kennedy

Additional information on Hocus Pocus 3 has not been released, but it’s likely more details will be shared soon, especially now that the movie is officially in development. Of course, fans waited almost 30 years for the sequel, so waiting a little bit for another movie wouldn’t be too bad. Plus, Hocus Pocus remains a favorite after all these years, so the interest is definitely still there. Depending on who all returns, that is.

It’s unknown when more details will be shared about Hocus Pocus 3, but in the meantime, Hocus Pocus and Hocus Pocus 2 are streaming on Disney+. It’s never too early for broomsticks and black cats, especially since Hocus Pocus was released in the summer.