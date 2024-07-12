Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Publicly Put Mansion up for Sale Amid Reported Marital Issues

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Beverly Hills mansion has hit the market. Amid ongoing rumors of marital issues and an imminent divorce, the couple, who purchased the home approximately a year after their August 2022 wedding, listed the 38,000-square-foot house for $68 million on Thursday, July 11, according to TMZ.

Originally built in 2000, the home boasts 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, and a 5,000-square-foot guest penthouse. The property also features a 12-car garage and available parking for up to 80 vehicles, a two-bedroom guardhouse, and a caretaker house, as well as a sports complex with basketball and pickleball facilities, a gym, and a boxing ring. The property had numerous improvements and renovations within the last four months, according to the listing.

Lopez and Affleck purchased the home in May 2023 for $60 million, but in recent months, speculations swirled that they were attempting to offload the property amid marital issues. Revealing that Affleck "decided to call it quits... The writing is on the wall – it's over. They're headed for a divorce," a source told In Touch Weekly in May that the couple would "likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for."

As reports continued to surface about their relationship status and as both Lopez and Affleck were spotted out and about with their wedding rings, Us Weekly reported in June that the pair were discussing how to sell their home. Affleck and Lopez were said to be in disagreement about how to approach the sale, leading to further strain on their relationship.

"Jennifer is distraught. She wants to sell their house off-market to try and get less attention surrounding it," a source told the outlet, adding that Affleck doesn't care about the negative attention" because "he's been through this before and it doesn't faze him."

The listing is being held by Santiago Arana of The Agency, the real estate brokerage owned by reality TV star Mauricio Umansky. The home is currently listed as "for sale" on Zillow, with TMZ reporting that "it's unlikely the couple's making much, if any, money on this deal" due to how much they paid for the property, the cost of renovations, and California's mansion tax.

Affleck and Lopez have reportedly been living apart for "months," with a source telling PEOPLE that Affleck removed the last of his possessions from their home while Lopez was on a European getaway last month. According to a source, "Ben continues to live at the Brentwood rental. He's been there for about two months now." Neitehr Lopez nor Affleck have publicly commented on the imminent divorce rumors, with both instead remaining focused on their professional commitments and family obligations.