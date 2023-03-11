Bam Margera's Estranged Wife Says He Left Her and Son High and Dry

Bam Margera's personal life continues to travel rough territory, with his estranged wife laying out allegations and Margera venting on social media. According to TMZ, however, Nikki Boyd's attorney, David Glass, is responding to Margera and countering his claim that he's "disappointed" in how he's been talked about publicly.

"Unfortunately, Mr. Margera doesn't seem to understand what 'supporting your wife and child' means," Glass told TMZ. "Nikki has no car, no money, is being evicted from her apartment, and can't afford to send their child to school, while Bam drops $50,000 on bail, and who knows how much on a Las Vegas spree."

The bail payment is due to Margera's recent arrest for domestic violence in San Diego, something the former Jackass star is not facing further charges for at the moment. It was the latest chapter in the former reality star's battle with addiction and depression.

This includes his hospital stay where he was "pronounced dead," his return to the road with Steve-O before that ended in an emotional plea from the former co-star, and an odd run-in with Priscilla Presley over some of Elvis' personal belongings.

Boyd eventually opted to separate from Margera in early February. She revealed why she decided to leave him in a statement through her lawyer.

"Nikki Margera felt compelled to file for legal separation from her husband, Bam Margera, due to his continuing drug and alcohol abuse, erratic behavior, and due to his failure to provide support for her and their son," Glass said. "Nikki has put everything she has into trying to get Bam to stay sober, and to trying to preserve her family."

This echoes the dramatic words Steve-O wrote after Margera had a reported relapse while on the road. "You say you want to have a relationship with your son, but your actions guarantee the exact opposite will happen...I've tried everything I can but I can't force you to get honest and do the work of recovery," Steve-O wrote in January. "I wish you could know how much I've hated feeling braced for news of your death, but you're making it clear that I have no other choice. You're dying, brother, and it sucks that I can't do anything to save you."

Either these are the type of salvos needed to force Margera to recognize the need for change or it is a worst case. Either way, we hope for a positive outcome.