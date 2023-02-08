Priscilla Presley Visits With Bam Margera After 'Jackass' Star' Alleged Relapse

Priscilla Presley recently visited with Bam Margera, following the death of her daughter Lisa Marie and the Jackass alum's alleged sobriety relapse. The NY Post reports that the two shared lunch together and Margera posted photos from the meeting on his private Instagram. In his post, Margera shared photos of himself and Presley sitting together, as well as one that implied he was showing her photos of his son, 5-year-old Phoenix Wolf Margera. While the pair would seem to have little connecting them, it turns out that Margera is actually a good friend of Presley's son, Navarone Garibaldi Garcia.

The friendly lunch-date comes a week after Margera's Jackass co-star Steve-O penned an emotional plea to his friend over the former pro skater's drug use. In a screenshot from a since-deleted post and comment, Steve-O urged his ex-Jackass co-star to turn things around, cautioning him, "You're dying." The comment was apparently in response to a post wherein Margera shared a photo of himself with Steve-O and fellow Jackass star Johnny Knoxville, and spoke highly of Steve-O while heavily criticizing Knoxville and Jackass director-producer Jeff Tremaine.

"You say you want to have a relationship with your son, but your actions guarantee the exact opposite will happen...I've tried everything I can but I can't force you to get honest and do the work of recovery," wrote Steve-O, also noting that Margera had previously brought out his 5-year-old son Phoenix — whom he shares with Nicole Boyd — on stage with him during the stage tour he joined Steve-O for in January. "I wish you could know how much I've hated feeling braced for news of your death, but you're making it clear that I have no other choice. You're dying, brother, and it sucks that I can't do anything to save you."

On Thursday, Jan. 12, Lisa Marie Presley was rushed to the hospital after suffering a medical emergency. She died sometime later. No official cause of death has been reported. She was 54 at the time of her death. In a statement announcing the terrible news, Priscilla , wrote, "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."