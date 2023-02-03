Steve-O Pens Emotional Plea to Bam Margera Over Drug Use: 'You're Dying'

Jackass star Steve-O has penned an emotional plea to his friend Bam Margera over the former pro skater's drug use. In a screenshot from a since-deleted post and comment, Steve-O urged his ex-Jackass co-star to turn things around, cautioning him, "You're dying." The comment was apparently in response to a post wherein Margera shared a photo of himself with Steve-O and fellow Jackass star Johnny Knoxville, and spoke highly of Steve-O while heavily criticizing Knoxville and Jackass director-producer Jeff Tremaine.

"You say you want to have a relationship with your son, but your actions guarantee the exact opposite will happen...I've tried everything I can but I can't force you to get honest and do the work of recovery," wrote Steve-O, also noting that Margera had previously brought out his 5-year-old son Phoenix — whom he shares with Nicole Boyd — on stage with him during the stage tour he joined Steve-O for in January. "I wish you could know how much I've hated feeling braced for news of your death, but you're making it clear that I have no other choice. You're dying, brother, and it sucks that I can't do anything to save you."

Steve-O’s message to Bam on IG last night. He’s probably tried to get through to him every kind of way… pic.twitter.com/TPKm0Mar1I — 🔥 🏠 with a Y 🏠 🔥 (@wyntermitchell) February 2, 2023

Margera had a challenging 2022, and it seems his troubles have continued on into the new year. In addition to severe health issues, last year he also faced a difficult fight for sobriety. In a previous podcast conversation with Steve-O, the two friends had a very honest chat about alcoholism. During the conversation, Margera explained, "I did a year of alcohol treatment and I actually have never felt better." He went on to say, "I actually didn't realize I had such a problem that I did. And..."

At this point, Steve-O interjected and asked, "Did or do (have a problem)? That's a distinction that we need to be clear about." Margera replied, "Yeah, I guess 'do.' Because (Brandon) Novak [former Jackass star] said, 'Dude, if you just do a year you will understand how much better you will feel. Because you always go 30 to 60 days, maybe 90 tops. But if you just do a year you'll understand.' And I called him up after and I'm like, 'Novak, I understand. I get it. I feel great now." Margera added, "You know, I do not want that lifestyle. I've got a 4-year-old. I don't miss the hangovers whatsoever. And I just don't want to return to that anymore."