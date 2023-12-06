Amy Robach Recalls 'Terrifying' Wellness Check She Did on T.J. Holmes

Robach said that she feared for Holmes' mental health and for his life in the days after their affair went public.

Amy Robach shared a harrowing story about her relationship with T.J. Holmes this week on the first episode of their new podcast. The former Good Morning America co-anchors have been out of the public eye for about a year, and on Tuesday they spent the first episode of The Amy & T.J. Podcast telling their stories in their own words. That included Robach's story of doing a "wellness check" on Holmes in the days after their affair went public.

Holmes and Robach reiterated that they were both already in the process of divorcing their spouses at the time when paparazzi saw them on a romantic getaway last fall. When the photos were published, both were immediately suspended from work and reports assumed that they were cheating on their respective spouses. In those first few days, Robach said that Holmes was only sending her texts in the "past tense," making her fear for his mental health.

"When I was sending them to you, I didn't know how I was sounding," Holmes said. "I'm not sure where my head was at that time." Robach read the text that she found truly terrifying, which said: "I'm sorry, you were the love of my life. I'm so sorry this has happened."

Robach said she asked Holmes to confirm that he was okay after that and he didn't respond. She said that other colleagues couldn't reach Holmes either. She said: "I start to panic. I was so afraid that he had done something." Robach called her father for help, then headed to Holmes' apartment herself to meet them there. She said she was "pretty hysterical" throughout this episode.

"I remember going down the hall, opening the door, and my dad came in with me. And I saw you and you were just splayed out on your bed," Robach said. "I ran to you. I said, 'T.J.!' and you didn't move. And I remember, it was the most awful thing, having to touch your body to see if you were warm. I was so afraid. You were just incoherent."

Holmes explained the truth of the situation, saying that as soon as he got home he "immediately started pounding vodka." He said: "I didn't stop for several hours. I took who knows how many weed edibles, and that's how I ended up in the state I was in." Robach chimed in: "That combination was terrifying. You weren't moving and I'll never forget that night."

There were several other big stories, clarifications and new details in the premiere episode of The Amy & T.J. Podcast, published by iHeartRadio. The show is available now on all major podcast apps. More episodes are expected soon.