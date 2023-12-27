T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Open up About Their Arguments

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach aren't shying away from what the "hiccups" in their relationship look like. The former GMA3: What You Need to Know co-anchors shared insight into their arguments during the latest episode of their Amy & T.J. podcast, revealing that they get into it about once a week.

During those difficult moments, Holmes admitted he tends to withdraw, much to Robach's dismay. "I am really, really bad about this. I don't scream, I don't yell, I don't do anything. I don't name-call, I don't get aggressive. Nothing, but I will check out," Holmes explained. "I don't need you to say 'I'm sorry.' I don't need you to help me. I have to work through it, and I'm trying to get better at doing it quicker."

Holmes added that he does wish Robach offered up her apologies a bit quicker. "It drives me crazy. Why? Because 'I'm sorry' comes 24 hours late," he continued. "It's how you react in the moment that makes all the difference in the world because, in that moment, we have a chance to go this way or this way. And if you go that way, I'm out. I'm done. ... I'm checked out for the day."

Robach, meanwhile, said she struggles with Holmes' need to take so much time to himself after an argument. "It's two days, at least," she said. "I would rather have him yell at me than freeze me out for two days. ... I'm like, I don't know what to say, what to do, what he thinks."

Robach and Holmes' arguments don't seem to be dissuading them from thinking about their future together, however, as they discussed during last week's podcast the possibility of getting married. "It's under consideration," said Robach at the time. "We did not enter this relationship for fun or for 'Let's see what happens.' We entered this relationship because we intended on spending our lives together. So whether or not we have some sort of legal, you know, I don't know, button on it."

With Robach and Holmes both recently through divorces from their respective spouses – Robach's husband Andrew Shue and Holmes' wife Marilee Fiebig – neither are "rushing towards" the altar. "We both have two marriages under our belts, and so it's not something we're racing to or rushing towards," Robach explained. "But there is something, I get it, it's this thing that I can't even explain why there's this desire, but I want to spend the rest of my life with you, I can say that. It's on the table. It's on the table."