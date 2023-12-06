T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's Ex-Spouses Are Reportedly Dating After 'GMA' Scandal

Former Good Morning America co-anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' have both divorced their spouses, and now those two exes are reportedly dating each other. Robach and Holmes made headlines last year when they were caught having a secret affair, though it soon turned out they were both in the process of separating from their respective spouses. After the highly-publicized ordeal, sources close to them told Page Six that Robach's ex-husband Andrew Shue and Holmes' ex-wife Marilee Fiebig are finding solace together.

Insiders said that Fiebig and Shue have already been dating for about six months, and reporters found multiple anonymous corroborations for the story. They said that the two got connected during the public fallout of their entwined divorces, and they bonded over the shared unique experience. However, the relationship has reportedly become deeper than that, as sources said Fiebig and Shue have "moved on." One added: "It turned into something else, and they're connected over their values. It's bigger than the affair now."

"They're not heartbroken and sad, everyone has moved on," another source said. So far, Fiebig and Shue have not commented publicly on these reports, nor have Holmes and Robach. Not only are Holmes and Robach still together, but they just launched their new podcast together via iHeartRadio. The premiere episode of the Amy & T.J. Podcast found the two rehashing their scandal in their own words for the very first time.

"November 30, 2022, was the day that we were, and this is very important we were outed," Holmes said. "To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers – being outed as cheating on our spouses – and it wasn't the case because the odd thing is, the day those pictures were taken and the day that article was released, we both at that point were in divorce proceedings."

"Yes, we had attorneys, mediators. We were in the middle of divorces," Robach said. "We thought we were protecting our children and our families. And we thought we had time and we thought we had a right to privacy and maybe that was foolish and silly?"

Holmes and Robach have not been working since December of 2022 when they were first put on leave from Good Morning America.

They were formally fired in January, and have been looking for a new gig ever since. Their first podcast is available now, with more episodes expected soon.