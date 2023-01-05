Amy Robach Spotted Leaving T.J. Holmes' Place as His Ex Slams Their Relationship

Despite the drama that surrounds them, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes seem to be moving right along in their relationship. According to Page Six, Robach was seen leaving Holmes' apartment on Wednesday. This news comes shortly after Holmes' estranged wife, Marilee Fiebig, released a statement about the Good Morning America anchors' scandal.

Robach was dressed casually for her latest outing in New York City. She was dressed in a navy puffer jacket and jeans. The anchor accessorized her look with a pair of sunglasses and donned a backpack. As previously stated, Robach was seen leaving Holmes' NYC apartment at the time. But, Holmes was not spotted at the time.

Amy Robach spotted leaving T.J. Holmes' apartment as Marilee Fiebig breaks silence https://t.co/o6budmZWVT pic.twitter.com/q3kaB9dqDP — Page Six (@PageSix) January 5, 2023

A day before this latest spotting, Holmes' estranged wife, Fiebig, broke her silence on the news that the GMA anchor and his co-worker had an alleged affair. Based on a statement obtained by E! News, Fiebig was "blindsided" by the alleged affair, as she thought that she and Holmes were working on their marriage. Fiebig's attorney, Stephanie Lehman, stated that her client's main concern at the moment is the well-being of her daughter Sabine, whom she shares with Holmes.

"During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee's sole focus has remained on the overall best interests of her 9-year-old daughter," the statement read "To that end T.J.'s attorney and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible." Lehman continued, "Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J's lack of discretion, respect, and sensitivity toward Marilee and the parties' daughter. Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to new beginnings in the new year."

Amid the scandal, Fiebig filed for divorce from Holmes at the end of December. She reportedly filed the paperwork in New York City. Fiebig and Holmes wed back in 2010. Similarly, Robach married Andrew Shue that same year. Holmes and Robach were both still technically married to their partners when their alleged affair began. However, it has since been reported that Robach and Shue's divorce was nearly finalized before this scandal broke. In addition to all of the drama going on in their personal lives, there's also the matter of Holmes and Robach's futures with GMA. Aside from a couple of episodes shortly after the news broke, the two anchors have remained off of the air as ABC conducts an "internal review" into the situation.