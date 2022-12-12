'GMA': Major Update on T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's Statuses at ABC

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have been missing in action from Good Morning America in light of the news of their alleged affair. According to TMZ, it could be some time before you see them co-anchor the third hour of the morning show. The publication reported that ABC wants to do a thorough review of their relationship before they are brought back on the air.

TMZ obtained a copy of an email that Kim Godwin, the president of ABC News, sent to staffers to update them about the situation with Holmes and Robach. In the message, Godwin acknowledged that "the continuing coverage can be distracting from the incredibly important work our team does here at ABC News." As a result, they have decided that Holmes and Robach will remain off the air for the time being pending an "internal review."

"Amy and T.J. will remain off-air pending the completion of an internal review, and there will be a rotation of anchors at GMA3 for the time being," Godwin's email read. "It is my hope that we will continue to focus our energy on what we do best, and I want all of you to know how immensely proud I am of your hard work and professionalism." News of Robach and Holmes' alleged affair broke in late November. At the time, it was reported that the pair, who are married to other people, were engaged in a romantic relationship. Despite the scandal, the two anchors appeared on Good Morning America for a couple of broadcasts before others were brought on to fill in for them. Godwin previously addressed the decision to pull them from the third hour of the morning show and stressed that Holmes and Robach didn't violate company policy.

"And so, I want to say that while that relationship is not a violation of company policy, I have really taken the last few days to think about and work through what I think is best for the ABC News organization," Godwin said. "This is something I'm not going to talk, we're not going to talk about on this call until there is more to be said. I'm asking that we stop the whispering in the hallways. You know, we can't operate with gossip, and speculation and rumors. We need to stay focused on the work."