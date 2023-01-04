Marilee Fiebig Slams T.J. Holmes in First Statement Amid Divorce, Amy Robach Romance

Since the scandalous relationship between Good Morning America co-anchors T.J. Holmes, and Amy Robach was exposed in Nov. 2022, both of their respective spouses have remained silent. Holmes has been married to Marilee Fiebig since 2010. According to sources, the two were separated when he began a romance with Robach, but Fiebig was "blindsided" by their affair as she was under the impression they were working things out. The two even reportedly spent Holems' birthday together over the summer. Either way, Robach, and Holmes have been placed on leave from their jobs as other anchors have filled in, but their romance has continued to go full speed ahead. They were recently spotted together frolicking around Miami for a holiday vacation, sharing cocktails and kisses. And Fiebig is bothered.

"During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee's sole focus has remained on the overall best interests of her 9-year-old daughter," Fiebig's attorney Stephanie Lehman said in a statement obtained by E! News. "To that end T.J.'s attorney and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible."

The statement continued: "Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J's lack of discretion, respect, and sensitivity toward Marilee and the parties' daughter. Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to new beginnings in the new year."

There are now reports that Robach and Holmes are in danger of losing their jobs as ABC scrambles to find permanent replacements. Neither of them have spoken about the matter.

Holmes is still legally married to actor Andrew Shue, and has been since 2010. The former couple put their NYC home on the market before her relationship with Holmes was outed by the Daily Mail. Shue has also been quiet on the scandal.