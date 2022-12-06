'Good Morning America': Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Relationship Caused Ratings Spike

The masses became sudden Good Morning America fans last week. Well, the more likely explanation is that folks tuned in following the news that anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, who are both married to other people, had allegedly engaged in a romantic relationship. According to TMZ, Good Morning America experienced a significant ratings boost after the news first broke.

In comparison to two weeks before the scandal emerged, GMA experienced a 20% jump in ratings. TMZ shared some numbers to prove how much of a boost the morning show got thanks to the news of Holmes and Robach's alleged affair. On Nov. 17 and 18, the ratings for the third hour of GMA, which Holmes and Robach co-host, were 1.497 million and 1.544 million total viewers, respectively. Dec. 1, which was the day after the news broke about Robach and Holmes' relationship, saw a significant ratings bump. It clocked in at 1.810 million viewers. It should also be noted that both of the anchors co-hosted on that day.

Despite the fact that the situation gave a boost to GMA's ratings, Robach and Holmes were missing from Monday's broadcast. Variety and TMZ confirmed that ABC News President Kim Godwin informed staffers of the decision to take the anchors off the air while the network determines what course of action it will take next. Godwin reportedly told employees and Robach and Holmes did not violate company policy, but that ABC News "wanted to do what's best for the organization."

"And so, I want to say that while that relationship is not a violation of company policy, I have really taken the last few days to think about and work through what I think is best for the ABC News organization," Godwin said. "This is something I'm not going to talk, we're not going to talk about on this call until there is more to be said. I'm asking that we stop the whispering in the hallways. You know, we can't operate with gossip, and speculation and rumors. We need to stay focused on the work."

It was first reported on Wednesday, Nov. 30, that Holmes and Robach's relationship may have turned romantic. Photos released showcasing the pair holding hands and enjoying a vacation. Robach is married to Andrew Shue. Although, the pair are reportedly already close to finalizing their divorce. As for Holmes, he is married to Marilee Fiebig. As of right now, neither Holmes nor Robach has publicly commented on the news.