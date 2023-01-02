'GMA's T.J. Holmes' Divorce From Wife Marilee Fiebig May Cost Him In Court

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's Miami getaway, which saw them in a passionate embrace, could have legal ramifications for the hosts. Holmes, 45, and Robach, 49, were pulled off the air by Good Morning America last month after their alleged affair was exposed. Holmes filed for divorce from his estranged wife, Marilee Fiebig, on Dec. 28, the same day he and Robach were spotted kissing in Miami. Family law expert Goldie Schon told The U.S. Sun that, in her opinion, divorce is often ugly because of the emotional aspect, and Holmes' highly public divorce might not be any different. "The betrayal is probably the biggest thing because all these people who are involved are embarrassed, and those photos don't help," Schon told The U.S. Sun. "The finances are really going to be a bigger deal because of the emotional aspect of it all."

The attorney noted that Holmes blindsided his wife with his alleged affair. His actions were not as transparent as Robach's with her estranged husband, Andrew Schue. They are working out their divorce behind closed doors. Schon questioned how much Holmes spent on his affair. "When affairs come to light, and it appears this has been happening for a while, it becomes: How much more money have you spent on this? And how many gifts did you buy her? And how many vacations did you go on?" The money Holmes used for his alleged affair may have to be reimbursed to his wife if he is accused of taking advantage of the former couple's joint finances. To do so, Schon warned that Fiebig must take steps to obtain a forensic account of the bank and credit card statements. In addition to the divorce issues, Holmes and Fiebig have a nine-year-old daughter, Sabine. According to Schon, child support and custody won't be "the biggest issue. "I think the finances are really going to be a bigger deal because of the emotional aspect of it all," she told the outlet.

And he posted this two years ago on his wedding anniversary: pic.twitter.com/dnVyQ97ORd — Jay🇭🇳🇸🇻 (@flacita__48) November 30, 2022

Holmes officially filed for divorce from his wife Marilee Fiebig on Wednesday in New York City after nearly 13 years of marriage, Page Six reports. The couple, who married in 2010, share one daughter. The marriage was Holmes' second and Fiebig's first. Previously, Holmes married Amy Ferson, but the couple divorced in 2007. They have a daughter and a son. Romance rumors have swirled around Holmes and Robach, his Good Morning America co-host. As a result of the release of affectionate photographs of the on-camera pair during a few outings in November 2022, speculation about their off-camera relationship spread quickly, and wasn't helped after the two were pulled from the air.

Holmes remained silent, and Robach deleted her Instagram page in the hours following the breaking news. Several sources told In Touch that ABC was scrambling to "figure out how to handle" the rumors, calling it "an HR nightmare." On Dec. 1, just one day after the salacious photos were released, both Robach and Holmes appeared on Good Morning America. They have since been taken off the air and were last seen snuggling together on Dec. 26. It has yet to be determined whether either or both will return to the lunchtime show since they have been suspended "indefinitely" after it was revealed that the pair's close friendship had "crossed the line."

Holmes and Fleibig and Robach and her husband Andrew Shue reportedly split up in August after learning of the co-hosts' romance. How and when Fiebig and Shue learned of the relationship is unknown. Despite accepting the dissolution of their marriages, the pair, sources told DailyMail.com, don't want to "jeopardize their futures with the network any more than they already have." After the romance speculation, watchful social media users immediately called attention to Holmes' 2020 anniversary post honoring Fiebig, which reflected a possibly strained relationship between the two. "10 years ago, Marilee Fiebig married me. And despite my best efforts, she remained married to me the past 10 years," Holmes wrote in the post. "I gave her plenty of reasons, excuses, and opportunities to walk her fine ass out the [door]."