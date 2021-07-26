Amelia Hamlin Takes Major Step in Scott Disick Relationship With Latest Post

✖

Amelia Gray Hamlin, the daughter of actors Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, took a major public step with her boyfriend, Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Scott Disick. Hamlin, 20, shared a photo of the two cuddling on a boat on her Instagram Story Sunday, declaring "I love you" in a small caption. Disick, 38, shared the same photo, as well as another picture revealing that Penelope, his 9-year-old daughter with Kourtney Kardashian, was on the trip as well.

The photo showed Disick and Hamlin under a Hermes blanket. They also wore matching off-white sweats on the speedboat named "Lord," Disick's nickname. "Hermes only to swim," Disick wrote in the caption. Disick shared other photos in his Instagram Story, including a picture of Penelope and one of her friends looking over the boat's railings. Disick also donned a new shaved-head look.

Disick also has two sons, Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, with ex-girlfriend Kardashian. Hamlin and Disick were first linked in October 2020 and went Instagram official with their relationship during Valentine's Day weekend in February. Hamlin appears to have gotten close with Disick's children as well. Earlier this month, Disick shared a photo of himself with Hamlin and Reign. "Great night just a little smelly for Reign out on the old docks," he captioned the picture.

The couple's relationship has received plenty of attention due in part to their age gap. However, Hamlin reportedly doesn't "feel" the 18-year age gap. "She grew up in the industry and knows how all this works," a source told PEOPLE in March. "It's a different type of maturity, and they really don't feel the age difference. The source said their relationship is "getting serious," adding that they are "inseparable and have been going back and forth between Miami and L.A."

During an episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Rinna talked about her daughter's relationship with Disick. "On another note, we can talk about my daughter, who is linked to a guy named Scott Disick. And I was like, 'Okay, come on, right? Like, come on,'" she told co-star Erika Girardi. At first, Hamlin told Rinna she was "just friends" with Disick around Halloween, but she sent Rina a photo of the two on the beach. Rinna confirmed Disick and Hamlin are dating, and that Harry agreed there wasn't much they could do to stop the relationship.

"Amelia has had her struggles in the press, but it's now a new headline," Rinna said. "No one's talking about the eating disorder anymore and you know what, thank God. As a mother, I'm like, 'Good.' This gives her another label to deal with."

In May, Rinna told Andy Cohen Disick was a "very nice" guy when they met. "[He's] very similar to what you thought when you met him. He's more handsome in person," Rinna said on Watch What Happens Live. "He was very nice, we had a very nice time. ... It is what it is, guys. It is what it is."