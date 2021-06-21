Scott Disick Is Not a Fan of Critics of His 'Young' Dating Habits

✖

Scott Disick is shooting down the claims that he seeks out "much younger" women to date. In the second part of Sunday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion special, host Andy Cohen asked directly about Kourtney Kardashian's ex and his tendency to date younger women. Disick, 38, explained that "everybody gets this wrong" about him.

"Everybody gets this wrong," Disick answered. "That I look for young girls, I don't go out looking for young girls, they happened to be attracted to me because I look young, that's what I'm telling myself." Kardashian chimed in teasingly, "You tell 'em, Scott!" The Flip It Like Disick star's last two relationships have been with women who are much younger than him, as he is currently dating Amelia Hamlin, the 20-year-old daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin.

Prior to his relationship with the model, Disick dated Lionel Richie's daughter, Sofia Richie. The two were first romantically linked when she was 18 in 2017, and the two would go on to date for three years before splitting in May 2020. Now that Disick is with Hamlin, Kardashian told Cohen that the couple has her blessing, saying that she supports "whoever would make him happy." Disick had a similar sentiment when it came to Kardashian's relationship with Travis Barker, saying, "I think if you really love somebody, you want them to be happy no matter what. So I do give her a blessing to be happy."

The Talentless founder also opened up in the reunion about being open with his sobriety journey on KUWTK over the years, saying it "wasn't anything [he] could hide" from the cameras. "So eventually I realized that this obviously is not giving me what I want. And a lot of the things that hurt me in my life were from drinking and these things that I can't really take back but you know, now I'm just trying to be the best guy I can be, a good dad and things like that, and make up for lost time but I do regret the person that I was for a long time to Kourtney, just everybody, I wasn't the best guy," he explained.

When it comes to the three kids he shares with Kardashian — sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and daughter Penelope, 8 — Disick said as they're getting old enough to watch the show, he's going to explain "everything" to them. "I've talked to Mason a little bit about things but not deeply," he said. "I don't think any of them have any idea of, like, the struggles that I've had. But I plan to tell them because I didn't have that growing up, and I want to make sure they hear everything you know and tell them like, 'You can go this route, but I promise you it's not gonna end up anywhere good, I did it.' I have that to give to them."