Lisa Rinna Pokes Fun at Daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin's Boyfriend Scott Disick

Lisa Rinna has at least one thing in common Scott Disick apart from daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin. The 19-year-old model and 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star were first romantically linked in November, and while Rinna has stayed mostly quiet about her teenager's romantic life, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star couldn't help but poke fun at Disick's fashion choices as of late.

Sharing a paparazzi photo of Hamlin and a bucket hat-wearing Disick walking on the beach together, Rinna wrote on her Instagram Story Tuesday, "Welp, we both seem to share a love of bucket hats." She then added a laughing crying emoji to a split image of both her and Disick wearing bucket hats while out and about.

The Flip It Like Disick star, who shares three children with ex Kourtney Kardashian — Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6 — previously was in a longterm relationship with model Sofia Richie, 22, but the two split last summer over Richie's feelings about Kardashian and Disick remaining so close after their own breakup.

"I think we kind of saw some things in each other that wasn't us being on the same page, I guess," Disick explained during a March episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. "I totally realized I am not your average single guy — I do have three children; I have an extremely close relationship with my kids' mom, and it's some baggage. It's designer baggage, but it's still there." While the E! reality star said he tried to make Richie "more of a priority," he felt like she "started wanting to push Kourtney out." In the end, he decided to stay loyal to Kardashian and his kids, but it meant the end of his three-year relationship with the daughter of Lionel Richie.

Richie is reportedly now dating Elliot Grainge, a music executive, Entertainment Tonight reported Tuesday, and things are going quite well, with the two even posing together on her Instagram page for a sweet selfie. "Sofia and Elliot are happy together and having fun," an insider close to the pair told the outlet. "They have been friends for years and Elliot is also close with Sofia's brother, Miles. It's very nice for Sofia to date someone who her family approves of and likes." Kardashian, meanwhile, went public with her new romance back in February, revealing that she and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker had taken their longterm friendship to another level.