Lisa Rinna Reveals What She Really Thinks of Daughter Amelia Gray-Hamlin's Dating Scott Disick

Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin's 20-year-old daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin was first linked to Scott Disick, 38, in October 2020, and the two made their relationship Instagram official around Valentine's Day. During this week's episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Rinna opened up about her feelings regarding her younger daughter's relationship, admitting that she's "nervous."

Rinna addressed the situation while speaking with her co-star Erika Girardi, telling Girardi, "On another note, we can talk about my daughter, who is linked to a guy named Scott Disick. And I was like, 'Okay, come on, right? Like, come on.'" The actress said that Amelia told her she and Disick were "just friends" around Halloween, but "then, I guess, a couple days ago, Amelia sends me a video of Amelia and Scott on the beach." Girardi said, "That's the picture I saw. So, there's something to it?"

Rinna confirmed a relationship between Amelia and Disick, calling it a "what the f— moment" and adding, "She's 19, he's 37 with three kids. Hello!" She added, "I only know Scott Disick from the Kardashians and Scott was with Kourtney [Kardashian], not married. They have three children," she said. "Oh, God." Girardi told her co-star she was "a little nervous" about the relationship, which prompted Rinna to declare that she was "a lot nervous."

"There's nothing you can do. And the more you push, the bigger deal [it becomes]. Does Harry agree with that?" Girardi asked. Rinna replied, "Yeah, he does. You know, Harry was with Ursula [Andress] when she was 44 and he was 28." The reality star added that her husband was "more calm" about the situation than she was. In a confessional, she added that she was glad to see her daughter's press attention turning away from Amelia's eating disorder. "Amelia has had her struggles in the press, but it's now a new headline," she said. "No one's talking about the eating disorder anymore and you know what, thank God. As a mother, I'm like, 'Good.' This gives her another label to deal with."

Rinna told Girardi that she suspected Amelia and Disick's relationship would be a "phase" that she didn't "want to bring attention to." She added that she had not heard from any members of the Kardashian-Jenner family about the relationship at the time. Disick was recently asked about his history of dating much-younger women during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, when host Andy Cohen questioned,"Scott, what's up with dating much younger women?"

"Everybody gets this wrong," Disick replied. "That I look for young girls, I don't go out looking for young girls, they happened to be attracted to me because I look young, that's what I'm telling myself."