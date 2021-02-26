Amelia Hamlin Responds to Accusations of 'Blackfishing' in Instagram Photo

✖

Amelia Hamlin is responding to accusations that she was "blackfishing" in her latest Instagram photo. The daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, 19, shared photos Thursday in which her skin is several shades darker than previous photos. Wearing a brown top with gold chain jewelry, big hoops and a long braid, the model captioned the pics, "whiplash got me like...."

Hamlin has since turned off comments on her post after being accused of "blackfishing," or altering her appearance to appear Black or racially ambiguous in an appropriation of another culture. On her Instagram Story, the Bravo daughter denied altering her skin tone, claiming she simply had tanned on a recent vacation. "im receiving a lot of comments in regards to my latest photo. I am being told that I am 'black fishing' – thank you all for educating me on this topic," she wrote. "I recently went on vacation in the sun, and with my Italian heritage I tan very easily." Hamlin continued that there was "no self tanner involved" and no "intention of looking darker" than her natural skin color and that she had "a lot of fun" creating the look with "no malice intention or offense."

Hamlin's social media activity is under a microscope amid her relationship with Scott Disick, with whom she was first spotted in October attending a Halloween party. Over the weekend, the couple was spotted hanging out with Disick's four children he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian — Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6 — taking in some of the signature sweets at Sugar Factory in Miami.

Despite the pair spending a bunch of time together, a source told Entertainment Tonight recently that the two are not taking things too seriously, simply seeing where things are going. Scott and Amelia are having a blast together. They've been going out with friends, spending time together and overall just having a really good time," the insider shared of the celebrity couple. "They're still not super serious and are just taking things day by day and keeping things light and fun." They added of the Real Housewives daughter's expectations, "Amelia is young and doesn't want or need a crazy commitment and Scott likes that things are low key and easy with her."