Amelia Hamlin Shows off Photo of Boyfriend Scott Disick She Keeps With Her at All Times

Amelia Hamlin is giving onlookers some reassurance the the couple is moving in a more serious direction. The daughter to Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin posted a mirror selfie on her Instagram stories and it wasn't her looks that caught the attention of so many. Instead, the sticker of Disick sporting a crown is what everyone started talking about.

The two were rumored to be together in November when they were seen hanging out following Disick's split from Sophia Richie. While several are still asking if their an official pair, they aren't attempting to shut the rumors down and this photo of Hamlin only adds to it. In the selfie, Hamlin is holding her phone where she leaves just enough of the sticker to clearly be seen by fans that shows Disick wearing a crown according to E!. This isn't the first girlfriend of his to sport such a look. When the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was dating Richie, she too carried around a phone case that was decorated with his face.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Disick is planning on making a move to Miami, Florida soon. This would split his time between the sunshine state and the golden state of California where he currently resides. "Scott's planning to move to Miami temporarily for a change of scenery [and] pace and he will split his time between there and L.A. so he can see his kids and the rest of the family," one source said. While this is a big move for the dad-of-three, the insider also said that his girlfriend may go with as she's planning on moving in with him.

"Amelia is planning on moving in with him. Scott was lonely when he and Sofia broke up, which is one of the reasons he and Amelia got together so quickly," they continued. "They've been getting a bit more serious for now. Scott has been having a good time with Amelia." Fans are closely noting how Disick handles his relationship with the young model since he's been so open on the reason he and Richie broke up. Richie ended up giving him an ultimatum of choosing between her or the mother of his children, Kourtney Kardashian.

Fans have witnessed on recent episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that Disick, not that long ago, was still very much in love with Kardashian and assumed they would end up getting married. The Poosh founder didn't seem to reciprocate the feelings, confessing that Disick still needs to make changes in his behavior. He admitted during a conversation with Kardashian that she needed to decide what she wanted to do because if they weren't going to be together he wasn't going to hold on to the thought anymore because it's unfair to everyone they both get involved with since they've been in limbo for so long.