Amber Rose Reunites With Ex Alexander 'A.E.' Edwards After His Split From Cher

Amber Rose and Alexander "A.E." Edwards reunited in Los Angeles on May 20, about a month after he and Cher split up. Edwards and Rose dated for three years until August 2021, when allegations of cheating against Edwards surfaced. The two have a 3-year-old son, Slash.

Rose, 39, and Edwards, 37, were all smiles when they met up, possibly as part of their custody agreement. They were seen talking closely in photos The Daily Mail published. In one picture, Edwards showed Rose something on his phone. Rose also shares son Sebastian "Bash" Taylor, 10, with her ex-husband, rapper Wiz Khalifa.

Edwards and Cher, 77, ended their five-month romance earlier in late April. Sources told TMZ on May 1 they split a few weeks earlier. It was unclear what led to the split, but the sources confirmed the two were never really engaged. Cher began wearing a massive diamond ring in December. Although it was just a Christmas gift from Edwards, the former couple decided to "play into the speculation" it was an engagement ring, TMZ reported.

Rose and Edwards broke up before Slash's second birthday. She publicly accused him of cheating on her with 12 women during their relationship. "I'm tired of getting cheated on and being embarrassed behind the scenes," Rose wrote at the time, notes HollywoodLife. "All 12 of y'all bums (the ones that I know of, there's probably more) can have him. Y'all very much knew he was in a relationship with a baby and y'all decided to f— him anyway. I saw all the texts and DMs. Y'all were well aware but y'all don't owe me any loyalty so it's whatever. I can't be the only one fighting for my family anymore."

Edwards later admitted that he "got caught," adding that Rose had enough of him. "I love her, though. That's like my best friend, the mother of my son. I love my stepson, too, but I like women," Edwards said in an Instagram Live session. He later said he didn't want to settle down.

Cher's fans brought up Edwards' cheating allegations after news broke of the "If I Could Turn Back Time" singer's relationship with the Def Jam executive. Cher even told a fan she was aware of his infidelity. "Babe, English is my first language," she tweeted in November. "I'm in [love], not blinded by it. Know what I know... smoke doesn't always mean [fire]."

As for Rose, she recently told the Sofia With An F podcast she was not interested in dating and was focusing on herself and her children. "I want to be single for the rest of my life," she said in January. "I don't want to share my house or my life with anyone. I don't want anyone around my kids. I don't want to have sex. I'm fine with being by myself to. I'm very happy to not share my bed with anyone."