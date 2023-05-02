Cher and Alexander 'A.E.' Edwards Reportedly Split, Were Never Engaged

Cher and Alexander "A.E." Edwards reportedly ended their relationship. The two were also never engaged, despite speculation she was after Cher started wearing a giant diamond ring she got for Christmas. Cher, 76, also told photographers in January that she and Edwards, 37, were engaged, but it was just a joke on her part.

Sources close to Cher and Edwards told TMZ on May 1 the two called it quits a couple of weeks ago. It is unclear what led to the decision, but they never were really engaged. Although Cher received a massive diamond ring for Christmas, Edwards never proposed. The two "just decided to play into the speculation it was an engagement ring," reports TMZ.

Cher and Edwards were linked in November after they were seen holding hands in West Hollywood. They reportedly met during Paris Fashion Week in September. The relationship rose plenty of eyebrows because of their 40-year age gap, but Cher defended her then-boyfriend in a series of tweets. "Babe, English is my first language," Cher wrote to one fan who asked if she was aware of Edwards' history of infidelity. "I'm in [love], not blinded by it. Know what I know... smoke doesn't always mean [fire]."

The Moonstruck star's fans were also concerned that Edwards was trying to take advantage of her. "As we all know... I wasn't born yesterday & what I know for sure... there are no guarantees," Cher replied to that idea. "Anytime you make a choice you take a chance. I've always taken chances... It's who I am."

During a stop on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Cher acknowledged that the 40-year age gap was "king of ridiculous" to outsiders. "If I hadn't met younger men in my life, I would have never had a date because older men just didn't like me all that much," Cher told Clarkson in December. "I have had a couple of boyfriends that were hovering around my age, but they just didn't like me for some reason. Maybe younger men don't care if you're funny or outrageous or want to do stupid things and you have a strong personality. I'm not giving up my personality for anybody."

Cher was previously married to Sonny Bono from 1964 to 1975 and to Gregg Allman from 1975 to 1979. Cher has two children, Chaz Bono, 54, and Elijah Blue Allman, 46. Edwards dated Amber Rose, with whom he shares a son, Slash Electric Alexander Edwards. Cher, who is usually active on Twitter, has not commented on the split reports.