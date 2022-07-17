Amber Rose Weighs in on Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's Divorce

One person who is not surprised by Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's divorce is Ye's ex, Amber Rose. Rose dated West for two years, with Ye helping mold her fashion sense and solidify them as the hottest and most fashionable couple of their time. Their split was nasty, with Rose accusing Kardashian of cheating on her beau Reggie Bush with Ye, and even alleged she confronted the SKIMS founder over contacting Ye. West didn't make it any better, alleging Kardashian made him take "30 showers" before hopping in bed with her to clean Rose off of him. Things have since settled, and Rose says she has not hard feelings, but she's not shocked by the split.
When asked if she saw the Kim-Ye divorce coming, Rose told Raquel Harper on Harper's It's Tricky podcast, "Of course." She added: "I have my own — I don't want to say 'feelings' for him, because that sounds like it's a positive thing for Kanye — I have my own issues and feelings, how I feel about how our relationship was." Harper noted that Rose and Kardashian share the same birthday, Oct. 21, and probably have similarities. But Rose disagrees. "I think you can be similar as far as birthdays, but we grew up completely different," she told Harper. "I grew up poor in Philly, I had to hustle and struggle. Her life was very privileged, with money and being out here in LA — which is cool."
Still, Rose says she never wished the two any harm. "I always hope for the best for them. I never had any ill feelings, like 'I hope they get divorced' or 'he's going to get his day.' I was just happy in my marriage at the time with Wiz [Khalifa], or even after just doing my thing. I never really thought about it much.," she noted. "When they finally got divorced, I was like 'mmm.' She seems happy now though, with Pete," she concluded.